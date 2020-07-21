New airline specialized in charter flights starts operations on the Romanian market: Animawings’ first aircraft lands in Bucharest



New airline specialized in charter flights starts operations on the Romanian market: Animawings’ first aircraft lands in Bucharest.

Romania’s newest airline, Animawings, specializing in charters, started operating on the Romanian market, and the first aircraft landed Tuesday afternoon at Henri Coanda International Airport, coming from Zakynthos Island. “We are particularly pleased to inaugurate today the first flights by (...)