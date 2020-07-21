Tarom suspends operation of commercial flights to seven countries until August 15

TAROM will suspend, until August 15, 2020, included, the operation of commercial flights to Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Moldova, Serbia, Turkey and Lebanon, following travel restrictions imposed by the authorities. Tickets can be rescheduled.