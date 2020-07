Bucharest heating distribution company might go bankrupt again

Bucharest heating distribution company might go bankrupt again. The heir of Bucharest's bankrupt municipal heating transport company RADET, Termoenergetica, might also go bankrupt less than a year after it took over the infrastructure (and reportedly the management) of its predecessor. ELCEN, the heating and electricity producer that delivers hot water and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]