Study: Romania’s wage-adjusted labor productivity is by far highest in EU
Jul 22, 2020
Romania ranks first in the European Union (EU) for wage-adjusted labor productivity, according to a study compiled by German foundation Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES), quoted by Ziarul Financiar. According to the report, even with wage growth at the pace seen during 2010-2019, it would take 62 (...)
