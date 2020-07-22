Coronavirus: Romania faces a significant increase in community transmission, PM says

More than 950 localities in Romania reported at least one case of coronavirus infection in the last 14 days, and this comes to show that the country is facing "a significant increase in community transmission of the virus," prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday, July 21. On June 1, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]