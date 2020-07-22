Romanian lawmakers reject dismantling of controversial investigative body
Jul 22, 2020
The Romanian Senate, as the decision-making chamber, rejected the draft law on the abolition of the controversial Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice (SIIJ) that operates within the General Prosecutor's Office. The bill was promoted by the reformist party Save Romania Union (...)
