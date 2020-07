Israeli investor cuts the price for hotel in northern Bucharest

Israeli investor cuts the price for hotel in northern Bucharest. The Israeli owner of Best Western Plus Briston hotel in northern Bucharest cut the price asked for the property to EUR 4.9 million, citing lack of activity amid the coronavirus outbreak, Profit.ro reported. Initially, Lev Shumel was asking EUR 5.9 mln for the hotel. Alternatively, the owner (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]