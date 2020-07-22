Modular isolation, treatment healthcare facility opens in Timisoara

Modular isolation, treatment healthcare facility opens in Timisoara. A modular isolation and treatment healthcare facility (SMMIT) opened on Tuesday in the western city of Timisoara operating as an external section of the local Infectious Diseases Department of the Dr. Victor Popescu Military Emergency Clinical Hospital, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced on Wednesday. According to MApN, the facility treats mild to moderate cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection and, currently, it can provide medical care for a maximum of 50 patients. The capacity of the intensive care unit is four beds for patients whose condition worsens during hospitalisation, and life support is also provided until patients are transferred to an ICU in a COVID-19 hospital for monitoring and treatment. The same source says the system has an RT-PCR analysis laboratory for the diagnosis of COVID-19 of a processing capacity of 40 tests a day. The medical staff there consists of doctors employed by the Dr. Victor Popescu Military Emergency Clinical Hospital, as well as newly hired staff for a period of 6 months for epidemiological support. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]