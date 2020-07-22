Telekom Romania launches the #FanAfaceriMici campaign, through which it promotes local businesses with the help of Romanians



Telekom Romania launches the #FanAfaceriMici campaign, through which it promotes local businesses with the help of Romanians.

Social network users are invited to promote small businesses using #FanAfaceriMici; Telekom Romania will promote on its socializing pages 20 businesses proposed by Romanians; Telekom Romania invites Romanians to join forces, so that together we can help small businesses restart their (...)