Wizz Air suspends flights between Romania, Austria, Portugal, Israel and the UAE until July 31. Wizz Air suspends all routes between Romania and Sweden, Portugal, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until 31 July, included, due to travel restrictions imposed by the Romanian authorities, the low cost air carrier informs. At the same time, due to the Austrian authorities’ restrictions, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]