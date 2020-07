Celestica Romania 2019 Turnover Grows 23% YoY To RON1.7B

Celestica Romania 2019 Turnover Grows 23% YoY To RON1.7B. Celestica Romania, the local subsidiary of Canadian electronic components supplier Celestica Group with global revenue $5.88 billion, reported a turnover of over RON1.71 billion (EUR362.1 million) in 2019, up 23% on the year, per Ziarul Financiar (ZF) calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]