Accor Group Appoints Raluca Mihaescu GM Of ibis Bucharest Politehnica Hotel To Open This Autumn. Accor hotel group has appointed Raluca Mihaescu to the position of general manager of the ibis Bucharest Politehnica hotel, which will be inaugurated in the autumn of 2020.