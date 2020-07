Romania Sandwich Panel Market Hits EUR130M In 2019, Similar To 2007 Level, Due To Logistics Space Investments

Romania Sandwich Panel Market Hits EUR130M In 2019, Similar To 2007 Level, Due To Logistics Space Investments. Romania’s sandwich panel market reached nearly EUR130 million in 2019, close to the 2007 level and 9% higher than in 2018, per data provided by officials of construction consulting firm Neomar Consulting. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]