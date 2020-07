ELCEN Bucuresti 2019 Loss Widens 120-Fold To RON1.3B Versus 2018

ELCEN Bucuresti 2019 Loss Widens 120-Fold To RON1.3B Versus 2018. State-run electricity and thermal power producer Electrocentrale Bucuresti (ELCEN) registered a loss of RON1.3 billion in 2019, the second consecutive year of loss in the past ten years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]