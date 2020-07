Photo And Video Retailer F64 Reports 28% Lower Net Profit, Of Nearly RON3M, In 2019

Photo And Video Retailer F64 Reports 28% Lower Net Profit, Of Nearly RON3M, In 2019. F64 Studio, the company operating the largest photo and video retailer on the local market, ended 2019 with a turnover of RON111.4 million (EUR23.5 million), up 1% on the year, per Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]