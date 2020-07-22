Elefant.ro 2019 Turnover Grows 26% To RON170M, Net Loss Shrinks 11% To RON19M

Elefant.ro 2019 Turnover Grows 26% To RON170M, Net Loss Shrinks 11% To RON19M. Elefant Online, which operates online retailer elefant.ro, one of the largest online stores on the local market, reported a turnover of RON170 million (EUR35.8 million) in 2019, up 26% from 2018, while its net loss declined by 11% on the year to RON19.3 million in 2019, per Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]