Sinaia to host 'Enescu and the music of the world' #21 international festival Aug. 2-19

Sinaia to host 'Enescu and the music of the world' #21 international festival Aug. 2-19. The "Enescu and the music of the world" #21 international festival will take place in Sinaia, August 2-19, in unconventional spaces provided by the Sinaia Museum, Sinaia Casino, Dimitrie Ghica Park, Carmen Sylva Cultural Centre, the Romanian Youth National Art Centre reported in a press statement released on Wednesday. The closing concert, arranged by Professor Marin Cazacu, will take place on the day of Enescu's birthday, August 19. The 21st edition of the festival has 14 concerts and recitals, according to the organisers, the City Hall of Sinaia and the Romanian Youth National Art Centre. "It is a challenge to organise a festival with 14 concerts exclusively outdoors, but the freshness and enthusiasm of the members of the Romanian youth orchestras is always an extraordinary boost. Their desire to perform together again - even if there are fewer concerts, and the rehearsals will take place under special conditions - is what has determined me to do my best to make this 21st edition run as before, even if under different circumstances. Another essential reason was the love for the public in Sinaia, who has been with us since 1999 and who eagerly awaits this festival every year. (...) The Sinaia City Hall is with us, as usual," Marin Cazacu, director of the Romanian Youth National Art Centre is quoted as saying in the statement. As in previous editions, the four national youth orchestras will be performing - the Romanian Youth Orchestra, the National Symphony Orchestra of Romania, the Junior Orchestra and the Romanian Sinfonietta Orchestra. The Romanian Youth Orchestra will be conducted by Cristian Mandeal, and at their August 5 concert cello player Stefan Cazacu will be the soloist playing Haydn exclusively. At the concert on August 11, the National Symphony Orchestra of Romania conducted by Cristian Mandeal will offer an exclusive symphonic program - Mozart, Britten, Tchaikovsky. The Junior Orchestra, conducted by Andrei Stanculescu, will stage a concert of classical works and film music on August 16, and the Romanian Sinfonietta Orchestra, conductor and soloist violinist Alexander Sitkovetsky, will play Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Vivaldi and Enescu on August 19. The "Enescu and the music of the world" international festival also has numerous chamber recitals, including by the Arcadia Quartet (August 2, in the opening concert), and by the Violoncellissimo Ensemble, led by Marin Cazacu (August 15). The event is organised with the contribution of UCIMR - Union of Performing Creations of Romanian Musicians. AGERPRES (RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]