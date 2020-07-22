Code Yellow for showers, thunderstorms in 27 counties, today; unstable weather through Friday

Code Yellow for showers, thunderstorms in 27 counties, today; unstable weather through Friday. The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued today a Code Yellow warning for temporarily heightened atmospheric instability valid throughout the day in 27 counties, as well as a bad weather advisory covering most regions and extending through Friday morning. On Wednesday, between 10:00hrs and 23:00hrs under Code Yellow, in the mountains, in Maramures, Transylvania, Crisana, Banat and locally in Moldavia there will be spells of torrential downpours, thunderstorms, short-term gales, storms and hail. In short time intervals, precipitation will exceed 20 - 25 l/sq.m. to 30 - 50 l/sq.m. Atmospheric instability is expected elsewhere but on small areas. The counties covered by the Code Yellow warning are: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Buzau, Cluj, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Gorj, Hunedoara, Harghita, Mehedinti, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Timis, Valcea and Vrancea. On the other hand, between July 22, 23:00 and July 24, at 10:00, atmospheric instability is to be expected in most parts of the country. Thus, in the central regions, then in the southwest, the hillsides and in the mountains there will be rain spells, heavy showers, thunderstorms, gales, storms and hail. Precipitation will exceed 20 - 25 l/sq.m. up to 30 - 35 l/sq.m. ANM also says that by the end of this week there will be spells of high atmospheric instability, especially in the western half of the country, on the hillsides and in the mountains. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]