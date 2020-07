Romanian seaside resort hosts outdoor film festival in August

Romanian seaside resort hosts outdoor film festival in August. The film festival Cinemascop will return with a new edition between August 1 and August 5, at the summer garden in Eforie Sud seaside resort. This year’s edition will be held outdoors, local Agerpres reported. The festival will open on August 1 with The Brand New Testament directed by Jaco Van (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]