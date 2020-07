Starbucks Opens Coffee Shop In Downtown Bucharest

Starbucks Opens Coffee Shop In Downtown Bucharest. US-held coffeehouse chain Starbucks has opened a unit in the heart of capital city Bucharest, in Romana Square, No. 8, within a historical building. This is the company’s first street-level coffee shop, excluding the units located on the ground floor of office (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]