Russia’s Revo Technologies, Operating Under The Mokka Brand, To Enter Romanian Market In 2nd Half Of 2020. Revo Technologies, a Russian fintech company operating under the Mokka brand and specializing in “Buy Now Pay Later” services, will enter the Romanian market in the second half of 2020, after initially expanding in Poland too. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]