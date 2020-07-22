 
Football: IntMin Vela announces start of construction works at Dinamo stadium in 2021
Minister of Interior Marcel Vela on Wednesday announced that a solution has been found "to reconcile all parties" involved in the building of the new Dinamo stadium, which is set to start next year, as soon as the project is ready and the tender for the allocation of the construction works is held. "We have found a solution to reconcile all parties, to say so, so that we can begin the construction of the new Dinamo stadium that we need and of the Dinamo club, which Romania and the supporters of the Dinamo team need. As soon as the project is ready and the tender is carried out, within approximately 6 months, and after the possible challenges are settled, for you know, the Romanian legislation has many administrative complications, with challenges over challenges being possible, and all this let's call them organisational problems can delay an investment, but I hope that the building of this stadium will begin in 2021," Vela stated at the Dinamo stadium. The general manager of the National Investment Company, Manuela Patrascoiu, said that the works will be completed in 2023: "Based on the experience that we had with the other stadiums, we propose a certain deadline for the design and execution, and I hope to be on the same page with the engineer when I say 24-30 months. So somewhere in 2023 it should be ready." Minister Marcel Vela specified that the new Dinamo stadium will not be built in parallel with the Stefan cel Mare Road, but transversal to it, and that it will have the shape of a water drop. The Dinamo stadium, which is part of the Sports Complex located on the Stefan cel Mare Road should have been among the 4 arenas in Bucharest that were supposed to be rebuilt for the organisation of some of the matches of the EURO 2020 championship in Bucharest. Because of some legal issues, however, the rebuilding of the Dinamo stadium was delayed and the decision was made to erect a new arena inside the sports park. AGERPRES (RO - author: Adrian Tone, editor: Mihai Tenea, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

