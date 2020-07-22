Quarantine Law enters into force: Ministerial order to include obligation of new type of reporting of COVID-19 cases



In Romania, the new law on quarantine and self-isolation has taken effect on Tuesday. The bill introduced by the Government was drastically amended by Parliament, after the Constitutional Court ruled that such restrictions can only be imposed by law, even in the case of COVID-19 patients. The (...)