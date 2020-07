Comet Neowise is visible from Romania this month

Comet Neowise is visible from Romania this month. Comet C/2020 F3 (Neowise), which was discovered in March this year, is also visible from Romania throughout July. The comet can be seen without the help of observation tools, but for easier identification, it is advisable to use binoculars, News.ro reported. The best time is July 15-25, when (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]