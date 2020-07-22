New single-day record: Romania reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New single-day record: Romania reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. Officials reported 1,030 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a record number for Romania since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 40,163 on Wednesday, July 22, according to the daily official report. The previous daily record was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]