Printing Company Rottaprint Expects Over 20% Increase In Exports By End-2020

Rottaprint, the largest flexographic printing company producing self-adhesive labels and flexible packaging in Romania, reported an 18% increase in exports in January-June 2020, compared to the same period a year ago, and targets an over 20% increase until the end of