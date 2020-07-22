GCS/ Most new cases of coronavirus infection: Bucharest, 152, Arges, 89 and Prahova, 70

GCS/ Most new cases of coronavirus infection: Bucharest, 152, Arges, 89 and Prahova, 70. Most new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours in Bucharest - 152, followed by the counties of Arges, 89, Prahova, 70, Galati, 50, Brasov, 48, Cluj, 46 and Braila, 43. The fewest cases were recorded in the counties of Harghita, 0, Satu Mare, 1 and Giurgiu, 2. According to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), a further 1,030 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been recorded since the last reporting by the Strategic Communication Group, bringing the total number of illnesses to 40,163 on Wednesday. Total number of cases by confirmed counties / number of newly confirmed cases, according to the report of the National Institute of Public Health, is as follows: * Alba - 613 / 24 * Arad - 836 / 35 * Arges - 2,265 / 89 * Bacau - 955 / 8 * Bihor - 738 / 9 * Bistrita-Nasaud - 728 / 17 * Botosani - 1,112 / 4 * Brasov - 2,472 / 48 * Braila - 464 / 43 * Buzau - 1,041 / 23 * Caras-Severin - 167 / 3 * Calarasi - 247 / 4 * Cluj - 948 / 46 * Constanta - 689 / 32 * Covasna - 382 / 6 * Dambovita - 1,289 / 36 * Dolj - 485 / 16 * Galati - 1,727 / 50 * Giurgiu - 330 / 2 * Gorj - 602 / 26 * Harghita - 424 / 0 * Hunedoara - 798 / 16 * Ialomita - 609 / 5 * Iasi - 1,176 / 27 * Ilfov - 1,069 / 24 * Maramures - 287 / 3 * Mehedinti - 371 / 15 * Mures - 878 / 7 * Neamt - 1,087 / 16 * Olt - 529 / 3 * Prahova - 1,253 / 70 * Satu Mare - 86 / 1 * Salaj - 137 / 5 * Sibiu - 792 / 13 * Suceava - 4,317 / 27 * Teleorman - 250 / 18 * Timis - 858 / 29 * Tulcea - 241 / 7 * Vaslui - 418 / 10 * Valcea - 248 / 27 * Vrancea - 1,434 / 34 * Bucharest - 4,770 / 152 The GCS report also includes 41 people who are not allocated to any county.AGERPRES(RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]