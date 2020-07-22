President Iohannis tests drive new Ford model in Craiova. Ford Romania resumes three-shift work schedule, announces additional investment of 30 million dollars

President Iohannis tests drive new Ford model in Craiova. Ford Romania resumes three-shift work schedule, announces additional investment of 30 million dollars. President Klaus Iohannis has test driven, on Wednesday, in southern Craiova, the new Ford model Puma. “I had the occasion today to see the new model, I also went for a test drive. I liked the car and I believe it’s important that Romania be known for such units, such... The post President (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]