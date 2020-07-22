 
PM Orban:Gov't provides amounts from POIM and POAT for project preparation for first time
PM Orban:Gov't provides amounts from POIM and POAT for project preparation for first time.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday, in the government meeting, that the Executive has provided for the "first time" the amounts from POIM (the Large Infrastructure Operational Program) and POAT (the Technical Assistance Operational Program), namely from the Technical Assistance Program, for the preparation of projects. "These amounts will have to be prepared not only for the Union budget for 2021-2027, but also for the projects we can finance under the Next Generation EU, in which we will benefit from 16.8 billion in loans and 16.7 billion in the form of grants, that is non-reimbursable amounts of money. And here, also under the coordination of Mister Minister (of the European Funds) Bolos, we have started the drawing up of the resilience and recovery program. I am telling you that as regards the time frame, this resilience and recovery will have to be adopted as a basis for negotiations with the European Commission, at the latest by October, by October 1," Orban said. The head of the Executive called on the ministers to think about the fact that "the absorption of funds from the Next Generation EU - almost 34 billion euros - will have to be achieved in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and 70% of the funds must be contracted in the first two years ". "And here we will have to prepare a detailed plan regarding all aspects, which will allow us to make full use of these financial resources that Romania benefits from," Orban added. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked the ministers to define the type of projects eligible for funding in the European multiannual financial year 2021-2027 by July 31, under the coordination of the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos, given that Romania has the guarantee, following the European Council decision, that it will benefit from 80 billion euros.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

