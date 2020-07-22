 
Romaniapress.com

July 22, 2020

ForMin Aurescu to open works of Youth Forum under aegis of Romania’s Presidency of Community of Democracies
Jul 22, 2020

ForMin Aurescu to open works of Youth Forum under aegis of Romania’s Presidency of Community of Democracies.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will open the works of the Youth Forum within the Community of Democracies – Interconnection of young leaders from democratic states, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) and the Community of Democracies (CoD), in virtual format, the relevant (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BestJobs: Nine In Ten Romanians Want Romanian Firms To Get More Support Most Romanians (87%) believe Romanian-held companies should get more support during this period to be able to overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and keep jobs.

HQ Multinational Corps South-East, established in presence of President Iohannis, DefMin Ciuca, in Cincu Bucharest, July 23 / Agerpres / - The ceremony for the establishment of the Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East (HQ MNC-SE) took place on Thursday in the National Joint Training Center (CNII) "Getica" from Cincu locality, Brasov county (center), in the presence of President (...)

Romanian mountain resort hosts outdoor concerts of classical music This year’s edition of the festival ‘Enescu and the Music of the World’ takes place in Sinaia between August 2 and August 19. All of the concerts in the festival will be held outdoors, in venues offered by the Sinaia Museum, Sinaia Casino, Dimitrie Ghica Park, and Carmen Sylva Cultural Center. (...)

Romania Private Lending Grows 0.4% on Month in June Private lending in Romania grew 0.4% in nominal terms and 0.3% in real terms in June compared with May, to RON270.118 billion, central bank data showed Thursday.

Romania's daily coronavirus cases hit new high Romania added 1,112 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 41,275 on Thursday, July 23, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. It is the highest number of daily cases reported since the start of the pandemic. Apart from the new cases, 393 (...)

GCS: Another 1.112 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus registered in Romania, total case count reaches 41.275 Another 1,112 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered since the last report by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 41,275 on Thursday. All these are cases of persons who (...)

C&W Echinox: Modern Retail Stock to Top 4 Million Sqm Mark in 2020 Modern retail stock in Romania, consisting of shopping centers, retail parks and commercial galleries with a lettable area of at least 5,000 square meters, has reached 3.96 million sqm and will exceed the 4 million sqm threshold by the end of the year, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |