Sanitas Health Federation: Insufficient Covid front-line workers, many wear diapers under coveralls. Covid front-line medical personnel is insufficient and they work too long shifts, so that many medical workers wear diapers under the protective coveralls to solve their physiological needs, the leaders of the Sanitas Health Federation told AGERPRES on Wednesday after the protest staged in front of the government headquarters, that saw several dozens of medical staff from Bucharest hospitals and social assistance units vent their frustration dressed in biological protection suits. The major reasons of dissatisfaction mentioned in the memoranda filed with the government are the overworking of Covid front-line medical workers and the failure to remunerate them according to the law. President of the Bucharest Sanitas Federation, Viorel Husanu, requested that medical staff engaged in treating Covid patients work shorter shifts because they are physically over-solicited given the protective clothing they have to wear in rooms with no air conditioning. "We have to wear diapers, it's inhuman, we cannot cope with the current personnel. Once you've put on that coverall, you can't take it off anytime, because the risk of getting infected is higher when you undress than when you get dressed. So you have to bear in that coverall for 4-5-6 hours, or even longer if you go into an operation. While in hospital, probably at 40 degrees Celsius and dressed in the coverall, you sweat profusely because the use of air conditioning in sanitary units it is forbidden. You suffocate in the protective suit, and there is not enough personnel to halve this period from 4 or 6 hours to 2 or 3-hour shifts. Let them organize the working time in such a way that we are not forced to stay non-stop in those coveralls. I am referring to the staff who treat Covid patients but also to those in emergency hospitals, when a polytrauma victim comes in, one doesn't know if they are infected with Covid or not, but they are treated as if they were, so one has to take all the precautions," said Viorel Husanu. Husanu also explained that many of the medical personnel who work in Covid hospitals did not receive the 2,500 lei hazard bonus. "We wanted to draw the government's attention to our work conditions and that the bonuses we are entitled to and which are well-deserved, do not get to the people. Lists have been made with those entitled to collect the 2,500 lei incentive, somehow these lists are secret, the union does not know who and what amount has collected. We learn from the media that in Barlad, for example, all hospital employees received the incentive, from porter to manager, whereas in Covid hospitals many did not even get one dime. We want transparency, we want those who actually work to get their legal pay, nothing more," said Viorel Husanu. The union leader also argued that the bonus due to medical workers during the epidemic period hasn't reached them either, because the Health Ministry has only recently officially declared an epidemic in Romania. "Under the legislation in force at the beginning of the pandemic, medical workers were entitled to a 55-85 percent salary increase during the epidemic, but the Health Ministry officially declared an epidemic in Romania only yesterday. So far, although the law would have allowed this, no one could collect the pay rise because the epidemic was not declared in Romania. (...) People think it's all milk and honey in health care, whereas in fact we we have the same income today as in February this year," argued the president of Sanitas Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Coman; editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

