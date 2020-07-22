 
Romaniapress.com

July 22, 2020

PM Orban: Undreamed-of financial firepower made available to Romania under EU deal, I trust we'll be prepared
Jul 22, 2020

PM Orban: Undreamed-of financial firepower made available to Romania under EU deal, I trust we'll be prepared.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the financial firepower available to Romania in EU funding for the period 2021 - 2027 "is undreamed-of" and voiced his hope that the authorities will be ready to use this money for infrastructure, education, health care, agriculture and other indispensable projects. "The negotiations conducted by the President of Romania have put us in a situation where Romania has a chance that probably happens just once in a generation. It's a huge chance. We have funds available we haven't even dreamed of, which we can efficiently use for development, for infrastructure, for financing investments in education, health, agriculture, basically we can finance so many projects that are indispensable for Romania's development. I am confident that we will be prepared to use this money to be able to ensure an unprecedented development for Romania," Orban said at the beginning of today's government meeting. He added that he has put Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos in charge with devising the recovery and resilience program and the 2021 - 2027 budget blueprint. "On the other hand, I am asking each minister to treat the preparation of these programs and of the arrangement for absorbing European funds as zero priority in the next period. Besides the fact that we'll have to operate as many clarifications and simplifications as possible, we will also have to prepare the human resource. Just think of it, at least in 2021, 2022, 2023, the absorption effort will put such a workload on all the administration structures and on private structures, on potential beneficiaries, as never seen before in Romania's history. In 2021, 2022, 2023 we must finalize (...) the projects begun under the 2014 - 2020 budget. We must make sure that all the amounts available under the Next Generation EU instrument are contracted, we must also start sped up contracting of all the projects that are eligible for funding from the 2021 - 2027 budget. We are not allowed to do what our predecessors have done, who just treaded water for 5 - 6 years and then we suddenly woke up on the final stretch that we must speed up all the procedures," the Prime Minister said. In his turn, the Minister of European Funds said that October "is a month of fire" as regards the completion of the first draft of the national recovery and resilience plan, and that he expects the regulations for the multiannual financial framework and the Next Generation EU recovery instrument to be approved this year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BestJobs: Nine In Ten Romanians Want Romanian Firms To Get More Support Most Romanians (87%) believe Romanian-held companies should get more support during this period to be able to overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and keep jobs.

HQ Multinational Corps South-East, established in presence of President Iohannis, DefMin Ciuca, in Cincu Bucharest, July 23 / Agerpres / - The ceremony for the establishment of the Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East (HQ MNC-SE) took place on Thursday in the National Joint Training Center (CNII) "Getica" from Cincu locality, Brasov county (center), in the presence of President (...)

Romanian mountain resort hosts outdoor concerts of classical music This year’s edition of the festival ‘Enescu and the Music of the World’ takes place in Sinaia between August 2 and August 19. All of the concerts in the festival will be held outdoors, in venues offered by the Sinaia Museum, Sinaia Casino, Dimitrie Ghica Park, and Carmen Sylva Cultural Center. (...)

Romania Private Lending Grows 0.4% on Month in June Private lending in Romania grew 0.4% in nominal terms and 0.3% in real terms in June compared with May, to RON270.118 billion, central bank data showed Thursday.

Romania's daily coronavirus cases hit new high Romania added 1,112 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 41,275 on Thursday, July 23, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. It is the highest number of daily cases reported since the start of the pandemic. Apart from the new cases, 393 (...)

GCS: Another 1.112 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus registered in Romania, total case count reaches 41.275 Another 1,112 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered since the last report by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 41,275 on Thursday. All these are cases of persons who (...)

C&W Echinox: Modern Retail Stock to Top 4 Million Sqm Mark in 2020 Modern retail stock in Romania, consisting of shopping centers, retail parks and commercial galleries with a lettable area of at least 5,000 square meters, has reached 3.96 million sqm and will exceed the 4 million sqm threshold by the end of the year, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |