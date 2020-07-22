PM Orban: Undreamed-of financial firepower made available to Romania under EU deal, I trust we'll be prepared



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the financial firepower available to Romania in EU funding for the period 2021 - 2027 "is undreamed-of" and voiced his hope that the authorities will be ready to use this money for infrastructure, education, health care, agriculture and other indispensable projects. "The negotiations conducted by the President of Romania have put us in a situation where Romania has a chance that probably happens just once in a generation. It's a huge chance. We have funds available we haven't even dreamed of, which we can efficiently use for development, for infrastructure, for financing investments in education, health, agriculture, basically we can finance so many projects that are indispensable for Romania's development. I am confident that we will be prepared to use this money to be able to ensure an unprecedented development for Romania," Orban said at the beginning of today's government meeting. He added that he has put Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos in charge with devising the recovery and resilience program and the 2021 - 2027 budget blueprint. "On the other hand, I am asking each minister to treat the preparation of these programs and of the arrangement for absorbing European funds as zero priority in the next period. Besides the fact that we'll have to operate as many clarifications and simplifications as possible, we will also have to prepare the human resource. Just think of it, at least in 2021, 2022, 2023, the absorption effort will put such a workload on all the administration structures and on private structures, on potential beneficiaries, as never seen before in Romania's history. In 2021, 2022, 2023 we must finalize (...) the projects begun under the 2014 - 2020 budget. We must make sure that all the amounts available under the Next Generation EU instrument are contracted, we must also start sped up contracting of all the projects that are eligible for funding from the 2021 - 2027 budget. We are not allowed to do what our predecessors have done, who just treaded water for 5 - 6 years and then we suddenly woke up on the final stretch that we must speed up all the procedures," the Prime Minister said. In his turn, the Minister of European Funds said that October "is a month of fire" as regards the completion of the first draft of the national recovery and resilience plan, and that he expects the regulations for the multiannual financial framework and the Next Generation EU recovery instrument to be approved this year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)