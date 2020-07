First village in RO placed under quarantine under new regulations



First village in RO placed under quarantine under new regulations.

The first area placed under quarantine in Romania, under the new legislation that came in force on July 21, is Cartojani: a locality in southern county Giurgiu, with more than 3 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, Mediafax reported. Cartojani was quarantined, according to an order signed by Raed (...)