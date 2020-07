Coronavirus hotspot found at car parts factory in eastern Romania

Some 40 employees of the Yazaki car parts plant, the biggest factory in Braila county, eastern Romania, tested positive for the new coronavirus, B1.ro reported. The factory employs 3,400 people. The company hasn't suspended its operations yet, as "this would have a significant social impact (...)