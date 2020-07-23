RO president says strategies for using the new EU funds will be ready by October



RO president says strategies for using the new EU funds will be ready by October.

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday, July 22, that Romania must submit to the European Commission for approval two separate plans to get the EUR 79.9 billion earmarked to the country under the EU budget for the next seven years. The first plan is needed for the EUR 46.3 bln (...)