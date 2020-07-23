Romanian mountain resort hosts outdoor concerts of classical musicThis year’s edition of the festival ‘Enescu and the Music of the World’ takes place in Sinaia between August 2 and August 19. All of the concerts in the festival will be held outdoors, in venues offered by the Sinaia Museum, Sinaia Casino, Dimitrie Ghica Park, and Carmen Sylva Cultural Center. (...)
Romania's daily coronavirus cases hit new highRomania added 1,112 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 41,275 on Thursday, July 23, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. It is the highest number of daily cases reported since the start of the pandemic. Apart from the new cases, 393 (...)
C&W Echinox: Modern Retail Stock to Top 4 Million Sqm Mark in 2020Modern retail stock in Romania, consisting of shopping centers, retail parks and commercial galleries with a lettable area of at least 5,000 square meters, has reached 3.96 million sqm and will exceed the 4 million sqm threshold by the end of the year, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said (...)