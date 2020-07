E.ON's Delgaz Grid Posts RON41M Loss in 2019

E.ON's Delgaz Grid Posts RON41M Loss in 2019. Delgaz Grid, German utility group E.ON's natural gas and electricity distribution company in Romania, posted a loss of RON41 million in 2019, 26% lower compared with 2018, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]