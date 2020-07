Strabag Turnover Grows 12% in Romania in 2019, to RON722M

Austrian-held construction group Strabag posted a turnover of RON772 million in Romania in 2019, 12% higher compared with 2018, finance ministry data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]