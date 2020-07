Revamped Mortgage Lending Program Doubles Loan Cap, Triples Down Payment for New Builds

The revamped version of Romania's subsidized mortgage lending program, pending government approval, doubles the loan cap for newly-built housing to EUR140,000 and triples the required down payment from 5% to 15%.