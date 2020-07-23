 
Tennis: Simona Halep confirms participation in Prague clay tournament (WTA).

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number two, announced on Wednesday that she will participate in the WTA clay tournament in Prague, between August 10 and 16, according to a video posted on Twitter by the organizers, AFP reports. "Hello, guys, I look forward to play the tournament in beautiful Prague, see you in August," said Halep, a two-time Grand Slam winner at Roland Garros in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019. Halep confirmed in mid-July the participation in the tournament in Palermo, which will start on August 3, also on clay, which will represent the resumption of the WTA circuit. The Romanian's participation in these two tournaments reinforces the fears that she will not participate in the US Open tournament, at end-August. Halep was reluctant to attend the Grand Slam tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York, due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The WTA circuit, suspended on March 8, has added two new events to the calendar, the tournament in Prague and the one in Lexington (Kentucky), which will take place between August 10 and 17. Canadian player Eugenie Bouchard, a 2014 Wimbledon finalist who received a wildcard, will also play at the Prague tournament. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

