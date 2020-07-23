ROMANIA POST-REVOLUTION, 1990: National Liberal Party - Young Wing (PNL-AT) set up 30 years ago

ROMANIA POST-REVOLUTION, 1990: National Liberal Party - Young Wing (PNL-AT) set up 30 years ago. On July 23, 1990, the National Liberal Party - Young Wing (PNL-AT) got registered with the registry of political parties, as a political platform inside the National Liberal Party (PNL). PNL-AT was born as an effect to the exclusion from PNL of a group led by Dinu Patriciu, according to political scientist Cristian Preda, in the study "Parties, votes and mandates in elections in Romania (1990-2012) - "Social Science Open Access Repository" (SSOAR), 2013. A few days earlier, on July 4, 1990, Liberals Horia Rusu, Dinu Patriciu, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Andrei Chiliman, Radu Boroianu, Viorel Catarama and Raymond Luca set up a new liberal, neoconservative party, which included Point 8 of the Timisoara Proclamation in the party's statutes, according to the blog https://aliantadreptei.wordpress.com. In September 1990, lawmaker Dan Trepcea represented PNL-AT at a meeting of the Executive Bureau of the Liberal International. The official PNL-AT was the "Liberal Future". At the founding congress of the PNL-AT, Horia Rusu of Timisoara was elected president-executive of PNL-AT. In April 1991, PNL-AT signed a political agreement called "Charter for Reform and Democracy" together with the National Salvation Front (FSN), the Romanian Agrarian Democratic Party (PDAR) and the Romanian Ecological Movement (MER). Under the agreement, the Liberals joined the Petre Roman II government with two senior officials: Radu Boroianu (culture) and Viorel Catarama (industry and trade). In the first free local elections of February 1992, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu ran unsuccessfully on the PNL-AT tickets for the position of Bucharest general mayor. PNL-AT won 397 local councillors' seats, 17 county councillors' seats and 13 mayoral offices, as it garnered 1pct of the electorate's options. In May 1992, PNL-AT formed the Liberal Alliance together with the National Liberal Party-Democratic Convention (PNL-CD) and joined in June 1992 the Romanian Democratic Convention (CDR). On the CDR tickets, PNL-AT garnered 1.75pct of the CDR parliamentary seats in the general election of the same year. In June 1992, the New Liberal Party (NPL) broke away from the PNL-AT. The party elects Viorel Catarama as president, deputised by Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Andrei Chiliman, Radu Boroianu, and others. In the September 1992 elections, NPL won only 0.53pct of the vote in the Chamber of Deputies and 0.58pct in the Senate. In February 1993, the party changed its name to the Liberal Party 1993 (PL '93), integrating another dissident faction of the PNL, the Moral and Political Reform Group of PNL, while in July '93 members of the Liberal Civic Group of the Civic Alliance Party (PAC) followed suit. PL '93 adopts a neoconservative political manifesto. In the 1996 local elections, PL '93 had 1,221 local councillors' seats, 53 county councillors' seats and 61 mayoral offices (3pct). Back then, PL '93 had three local councillors elected on a joint ticket with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and two others on a joint ticket with the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania. In the general election that autumn, PL '93 ran as a member of the National Liberal Alliance (ANL), together with the Civic Alliance Party, but missed the post to enter Parliament (1.75pct). PL '93 disappeared as a result of its merger with the National Liberal Party - Democratic Convention (PNL-CD), which happened on June 14, 1997, that gave the Liberal Party. On September 7, 1998, PL merged by absorption with PNL. AGERPRES (RO - Documentary: Cristian Anghelache, editor: Marina Badulescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BestJobs: Nine In Ten Romanians Want Romanian Firms To Get More Support Most Romanians (87%) believe Romanian-held companies should get more support during this period to be able to overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and keep jobs.



HQ Multinational Corps South-East, established in presence of President Iohannis, DefMin Ciuca, in Cincu Bucharest, July 23 / Agerpres / - The ceremony for the establishment of the Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East (HQ MNC-SE) took place on Thursday in the National Joint Training Center (CNII) "Getica" from Cincu locality, Brasov county (center), in the presence of President (...)



Romanian mountain resort hosts outdoor concerts of classical music This year’s edition of the festival ‘Enescu and the Music of the World’ takes place in Sinaia between August 2 and August 19. All of the concerts in the festival will be held outdoors, in venues offered by the Sinaia Museum, Sinaia Casino, Dimitrie Ghica Park, and Carmen Sylva Cultural Center. (...)



Romania Private Lending Grows 0.4% on Month in June Private lending in Romania grew 0.4% in nominal terms and 0.3% in real terms in June compared with May, to RON270.118 billion, central bank data showed Thursday.



GCS: Another 1.112 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus registered in Romania, total case count reaches 41.275 Another 1,112 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered since the last report by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 41,275 on Thursday. All these are cases of persons who (...)



C&W Echinox: Modern Retail Stock to Top 4 Million Sqm Mark in 2020 Modern retail stock in Romania, consisting of shopping centers, retail parks and commercial galleries with a lettable area of at least 5,000 square meters, has reached 3.96 million sqm and will exceed the 4 million sqm threshold by the end of the year, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said (...)

