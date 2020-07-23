ROMANIA POST-REVOLUTION, 1990: National Liberal Party - Young Wing (PNL-AT) set up 30 years ago
ROMANIA POST-REVOLUTION, 1990: National Liberal Party - Young Wing (PNL-AT) set up 30 years ago.
On July 23, 1990, the National Liberal Party - Young Wing (PNL-AT) got registered with the registry of political parties, as a political platform inside the National Liberal Party (PNL).
PNL-AT was born as an effect to the exclusion from PNL of a group led by Dinu Patriciu, according to political scientist Cristian Preda, in the study "Parties, votes and mandates in elections in Romania (1990-2012) - "Social Science Open Access Repository" (SSOAR), 2013.
A few days earlier, on July 4, 1990, Liberals Horia Rusu, Dinu Patriciu, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Andrei Chiliman, Radu Boroianu, Viorel Catarama and Raymond Luca set up a new liberal, neoconservative party, which included Point 8 of the Timisoara Proclamation in the party's statutes, according to the blog https://aliantadreptei.wordpress.com.
In September 1990, lawmaker Dan Trepcea represented PNL-AT at a meeting of the Executive Bureau of the Liberal International. The official PNL-AT was the "Liberal Future". At the founding congress of the PNL-AT, Horia Rusu of Timisoara was elected president-executive of PNL-AT.
In April 1991, PNL-AT signed a political agreement called "Charter for Reform and Democracy" together with the National Salvation Front (FSN), the Romanian Agrarian Democratic Party (PDAR) and the Romanian Ecological Movement (MER). Under the agreement, the Liberals joined the Petre Roman II government with two senior officials: Radu Boroianu (culture) and Viorel Catarama (industry and trade).
In the first free local elections of February 1992, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu ran unsuccessfully on the PNL-AT tickets for the position of Bucharest general mayor. PNL-AT won 397 local councillors' seats, 17 county councillors' seats and 13 mayoral offices, as it garnered 1pct of the electorate's options.
In May 1992, PNL-AT formed the Liberal Alliance together with the National Liberal Party-Democratic Convention (PNL-CD) and joined in June 1992 the Romanian Democratic Convention (CDR). On the CDR tickets, PNL-AT garnered 1.75pct of the CDR parliamentary seats in the general election of the same year.
In June 1992, the New Liberal Party (NPL) broke away from the PNL-AT. The party elects Viorel Catarama as president, deputised by Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Andrei Chiliman, Radu Boroianu, and others. In the September 1992 elections, NPL won only 0.53pct of the vote in the Chamber of Deputies and 0.58pct in the Senate.
In February 1993, the party changed its name to the Liberal Party 1993 (PL '93), integrating another dissident faction of the PNL, the Moral and Political Reform Group of PNL, while in July '93 members of the Liberal Civic Group of the Civic Alliance Party (PAC) followed suit. PL '93 adopts a neoconservative political manifesto.
In the 1996 local elections, PL '93 had 1,221 local councillors' seats, 53 county councillors' seats and 61 mayoral offices (3pct). Back then, PL '93 had three local councillors elected on a joint ticket with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and two others on a joint ticket with the Democratic Forum of Germans in Romania. In the general election that autumn, PL '93 ran as a member of the National Liberal Alliance (ANL), together with the Civic Alliance Party, but missed the post to enter Parliament (1.75pct). PL '93 disappeared as a result of its merger with the National Liberal Party - Democratic Convention (PNL-CD), which happened on June 14, 1997, that gave the Liberal Party.
On September 7, 1998, PL merged by absorption with PNL. AGERPRES (RO - Documentary: Cristian Anghelache, editor: Marina Badulescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
