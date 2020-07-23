 
Pro Romania's Ponta says local elections should be postponed
Pro Romania's Ponta says local elections should be postponed.

Pro Romania national leader Victor Ponta said on Wednesday evening that local elections need to be postponed, as the risk that people involved in their organisation will be infected with the novel coronavirus is very high. "There are 200,000 people [involved in the organisation]. We all go to those people. What are the chances of not getting infected if even only one is COVID stricken? (...) Obviously, the elections would need to be postponed. (...) At the moment, I have the certainty that I meet my candidate running in Baia Mare, after which I meet the one running in Mangalia, after which I take a picture with the one running in Calarasi, after which I take a picture with the one running Botosani, so what if one of them is infected? Ciolacu will also meet people, Orban will too, Barna will as well, remember that we have 3,200 mayoralties, 3,200 candidates, seven parties or something. We have to file in the bids. And I look around and say: do you really want us all to get sick?," Victor Ponta told TVR 1 public broadcaster. He added that he discussed the matter with acting national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu, and also with other party leaders. "I had a discussion with Mr Ciolacu, I asked him, I told him that we are all in danger and it means that in October we will all be to blame. What is missing is for politicians to spread the virus throughout the country. (...) All communication is aberrant. First of all, you say: mask up, but neither Iohannis, nor Orban, nor the ministers wear any masks (...) Second [the novel coronavirus] is horrendous, it is dangerous, we have to lock ourselves up at home, but you go to the polls to vote for us," said Ponta. Asked what he would do if the elections were held, Ponta replied: "We participate in elections like in war, we see who returns. We participate in elections, to do what, run away?." Ponta also mentioned what he called the signal sent to the population if the election campaign took place, that there would be no problem with getting sick. "Common people say: if Orban is not afraid to travel around the country, to campaign, it means that Orban knows that in fact there in nothing with that COVID," the Pro Romania leader also stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gina Stefan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

