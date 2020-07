Bucharest palace where King Michael used to reside opens for visitors

Bucharest palace where King Michael used to reside opens for visitors. The Elisabeta Palace in Bucharest is open for visitors starting Thursday, July 23. The historic building can be visited until September 20. The Elisabeta Palace was completed in 1937 for Princess Elisabeta, the daughter of King Ferdinand I and of Queen Marie, and an aunt of King Michael. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]