C&W Echinox: Modern Retail Stock to Top 4 Million Sqm Mark in 2020

C&W Echinox: Modern Retail Stock to Top 4 Million Sqm Mark in 2020. Modern retail stock in Romania, consisting of shopping centers, retail parks and commercial galleries with a lettable area of at least 5,000 square meters, has reached 3.96 million sqm and will exceed the 4 million sqm threshold by the end of the year, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]