Lasselsberger Ceramics Turnover Grows 20% in 2019

Lasselsberger Ceramics Turnover Grows 20% in 2019. Lasselsberger Ceramics Romania, a local ceramic tile producer and owner of the Cesarom brand, posted 20% growth in turnover in 2019 and expects sales will continue to grow this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]