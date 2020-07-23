Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,112 to 41,275

Romania's COVID-19 case count rises by 1,112 to 41,275. Another 1,112 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered since the last report by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 41,275 on Thursday. All these are cases of persons who resulted to have the infection for the first time, said the GCS. According to the same source, there have been 41,275 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) recorded until Thursday in Romania. Also, 24,862 patients were declared cured and 2,787 asymptomatic people were discharged 10 days after detection. To date, 1,030,692 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 20,085 were processed in the past 24 hours, 11,978 have been processed based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 8.107 upon requests. There have also been reported 1,334 tests processed before the past 24 hours and sent until July 23, according to the GCS. AGERPRES (RO - author: Georgiana Tanasescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]