 
Romaniapress.com

July 23, 2020

PM Orban at Cernavoda: Big plans for the nuclear power plant - investments of 8-9 billion euros
Jul 23, 2020

PM Orban at Cernavoda: Big plans for the nuclear power plant - investments of 8-9 billion euros.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the incumbent government's objective regarding the Cernavoda nuclear power plant is to make investments worth 8-9 billion euros, in retrofitting unit 1 and building units 3 and 4, with works expected to be completed by 2030. "We have big plans for the nuclear power plant; our goal is to make investments of 8-9 billion euros: investing into retrofitting reactor 1, also investing in the construction of reactors 3 and 4. Since the inauguration of our government there has been a change in approach, we want to make these investments with serious partners from the Euro-Atlantic area, with partners who have the expertise and the necessary technology to be able to sustain the achievement of these fundamental investment projects for the economic development of Romania," said Orban on a visit to the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. According to him, a government team will look for the best solutions for conducting the said investments. "As soon as possible, following the establishment of a team at governmental level mandated to explore the best options for making the investments, we will negotiate and sign agreements so that we can start these fundamental investments for Romania," said the prime minister, adding that "it is also of great interest to invest in a tritium recovery plant for the production of tritium, and obviously it is of great interest the use of the Cobalt 60 isotope as well, also an extremely useful and sought-after product that can generate economic advantages for Romania." Orban commended the management team of the nuclear power plant. "I am commending the management team at Cernavoda for their results as they have managed to cut costs by about 10%, especially maintenance costs, increase profits by 120 million and increase the gross income of employees from 9,000 and something, to 14,000 and something," said the prime minister. Asked about the year of completion of works on units 3 and 4, Orban said 2030 remains the deadline. "We have already taken significant steps, (...), we are thinking of potential partners, negotiating the conditions so that they favour Romania as much as possible, a funding scheme for the investments and, certainly, the 2030 deadline is a deadline that we have set as an objective for the completion of reactors 3 and 4," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

BestJobs: Nine In Ten Romanians Want Romanian Firms To Get More Support Most Romanians (87%) believe Romanian-held companies should get more support during this period to be able to overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and keep jobs.

HQ Multinational Corps South-East, established in presence of President Iohannis, DefMin Ciuca, in Cincu Bucharest, July 23 / Agerpres / - The ceremony for the establishment of the Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East (HQ MNC-SE) took place on Thursday in the National Joint Training Center (CNII) "Getica" from Cincu locality, Brasov county (center), in the presence of President (...)

Romanian mountain resort hosts outdoor concerts of classical music This year’s edition of the festival ‘Enescu and the Music of the World’ takes place in Sinaia between August 2 and August 19. All of the concerts in the festival will be held outdoors, in venues offered by the Sinaia Museum, Sinaia Casino, Dimitrie Ghica Park, and Carmen Sylva Cultural Center. (...)

Romania Private Lending Grows 0.4% on Month in June Private lending in Romania grew 0.4% in nominal terms and 0.3% in real terms in June compared with May, to RON270.118 billion, central bank data showed Thursday.

Romania's daily coronavirus cases hit new high Romania added 1,112 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 41,275 on Thursday, July 23, the authorities announced in the daily report released at 13:00. It is the highest number of daily cases reported since the start of the pandemic. Apart from the new cases, 393 (...)

GCS: Another 1.112 cases of infections with the novel coronavirus registered in Romania, total case count reaches 41.275 Another 1,112 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered since the last report by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, bringing the total case count to 41,275 on Thursday. All these are cases of persons who (...)

C&W Echinox: Modern Retail Stock to Top 4 Million Sqm Mark in 2020 Modern retail stock in Romania, consisting of shopping centers, retail parks and commercial galleries with a lettable area of at least 5,000 square meters, has reached 3.96 million sqm and will exceed the 4 million sqm threshold by the end of the year, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |