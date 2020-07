Romanian mountain resort hosts outdoor concerts of classical music

This year's edition of the festival 'Enescu and the Music of the World' takes place in Sinaia between August 2 and August 19. All of the concerts in the festival will be held outdoors, in venues offered by the Sinaia Museum, Sinaia Casino, Dimitrie Ghica Park, and Carmen Sylva Cultural Center. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]