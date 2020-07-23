 
July 23, 2020

HQ Multinational Corps South-East, established in presence of President Iohannis, DefMin Ciuca, in Cincu
Jul 23, 2020

HQ Multinational Corps South-East, established in presence of President Iohannis, DefMin Ciuca, in Cincu.

Bucharest, July 23 / Agerpres / - The ceremony for the establishment of the Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East (HQ MNC-SE) took place on Thursday in the National Joint Training Center (CNII) "Getica" from Cincu locality, Brasov county (center), in the presence of President Klaus Iohannis, the Minister of National Defense, Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, and the Chief of Defence Staff , Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu. During the military and religious ceremony, President Klaus Iohannis handed the identification flag of the MNC-SE to Major General Tomita-Catalin Tomescu, appointed, starting with July 15, by Order of the Minister of Defence, as head of the Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East, on a period of six months. The Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East was established, by Parliament Decision, in the central Sibiu garrison, with temporary deployment in the Bucharest garrison, under certain conditions. The Corps will have the status of an international military command subordinated on the chain of command to an allied command, outside the national command and control structure, and the deployment to missions outside the territory of the Romanian state will be carried out at the order of the NATO military authorities. The Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East represents, together with the Headquarters Multinational Brigade South East in Craiova and the Headquarters Multinational Brigade South East from Bucharest, Romania's substantial contribution to consolidating a credible position of deterrence and defense of the Alliance on the eastern flank. According to the Press Office of the Ministry of National Defence, on Thursday morning, the final stage of the Short-Term Notification Exercise took place in the Cincu Training Center, with the integrated participation of some units and large units belonging to the Land Forces, Air Force and Romanian Special Operations Forces. The exercise, which was attended by about 1,000 soldiers and more than 200 technical means, aimed to improve the process of integrating military capabilities for the synchronized execution of complex military actions. According to the quoted source, the exercise was also aimed at verifying the operational status of the subordinate structures, without going through the usual planning stages for organizing an exercise at this level, and its goals is for the subordinate structures to be able to demonstrate their ability to fight in an inter-arm, multi-domain and regrouped context within five days of notification.AGERPRES(RO - author: Diana Dumitru, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

