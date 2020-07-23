 
Romaniapress.com

July 23, 2020

Minister of Energy: Fondul Proprietatea wants to prevent Hidroelectrica from delivering energy to population at low prices
Jul 23, 2020

Minister of Energy: Fondul Proprietatea wants to prevent Hidroelectrica from delivering energy to population at low prices.

Fondul Proprietatea wants to prevent Hidroelectrica from delivering energy to domestic customers, at low prices, and wants to keep the company captive to big suppliers, the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment Virgil Popescu wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Romanians' interest comes first! I asked Hidroelectrica to communicate the volume of investments made in recent years, when they had high prices for electricity, given that they used this excuse. I would therefore like to address a question to the director of Hidroelectrica, to the representatives of Fondul Proprietatea and to the representatives of the Romanian state in the Supervisory Board of Hidroelectrica: where is that volume of investments? Should I take it that it's a good thing that they didn't make investments to make big profits and pay dividends? Totally wrong, this type of policy is failed in the long run, and the interest of the Romanian state and of the Romanians is to have a strong company in the long run!" wrote Popescu. The minister further claims that Hidroelectrica has a wrong sales policy and that, in fact, it should deliver energy directly to the population and reminded that there is the possibility of a cumulative vote that allows changing the entire management of a company at the request of a shareholder. "And also, as long as I am the Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment, I will exercise the quality of shareholder for the benefit of Romanians and I will not allow any shareholder to censor my words!" the minister added. He further accused Fondul Proprietatea of paying for articles in the press to make its message known. Attached to the minister's post there is a print screen with an article published by Hotnews, titled "Pizza is ready, it looks good, but not yet in the oven. Hidroelectrica and the stock market flotation," where the publication specifies that it is an article supported by Fondul Proprietatea. He concludes his post by writing, in capital letters, that he supports the flotation of Hidroelectrica, with a share of 10% or 15%, this being one of the objectives he assumed as Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment. In the press release previously sent to AGERPRES, Fondul Proprietatea draws the minister's attention to the fact that the law prohibits the direct involvement of the state as a shareholder in the management of the company. The statement of the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, according to which Hidroelectrica could supply energy directly to the population at a much lower price, represents a violation of Emergency Ordinance 109/2011 on corporate governance in state companies, claims FP. Hidroelectrica is the largest and cheapest energy producer in the country.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ForMin Aurescu, U.S. ambassador Zuckerman discuss preparations for the Three Seas Initiative Summit to take place in Tallinn Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and US ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman discussed today at the Foreign Ministry’s headquarters preparations for the Three Seas Initiative Summit which will take place this autumn in Tallinn, the Foreign Ministry said in a release. During the (...)

PM Orban: Transalpina motorway has boosted touristic interest in Romania Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in Oasa – Alba County, that the Transalpina motorway that runs across the Parang mountains has increased tourist interest in Romania and is being visited by many foreign travelers, which calls for the completion of the rehabilitation works begun in the (...)

HealthMin Tataru: Population must understand we are going through difficult moment. PM Orban: When necessary, we will make decision to quarantine any local community Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru (photo), stated on Friday, in northeastern Iasi, that we are not in the situation of reinstating the state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus, but reiterated that the next weeks will be difficult from an epidemiological point of view. “I hope we do not... (...)

ForMin Aurescu, Spanish counterpart Gonzales Laya discuss on phone bilateral cooperation in context of pandemic The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, talked on the phone on Friday with his Spanish counterpart, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, both parties welcoming the very good Romanian-Spanish cooperation in the context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic. They reviewed the measures taken by both (...)

MAE: Persons traveling from Romania to Italy - mandatory self-isolation for 14 days The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) says that Friday the Italian authorities have adopted new measures regarding entry conditions for persons coming from Romania – namely they are to undergo a mandatory medical supervision and self-isolation for a period of 14 days. Excepted from the measures (...)

Israel's Ambassador Saranga attends commemoration ceremony of seven soldiers who lost lives in plane crash in Bucegi Mountains Remembering and truly honoring our fallen heroes also means being by their families’ side, said Israeli Ambassador David Saranga at the commemoration ceremony of the seven soldiers – one Romanian and six Israelis – who lost their lives in a plane crash, ten years ago, in the Bucegi Mountains. (...)

TeraPlast Group enters agreement with Kingspan Group for its Steel division sale TeraPlast Group has entered an agreement with Ireland's Kingspan Group for the sale of its Steel division; the agreement is still subject to a set of customary suspensive conditions, including approval by the relevant competition bodies, the company said. The deal will also be subjected to the (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |